Leicester City defender Amartey benched as Rashford, Fellaini score for Man United beat Foxes

47 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was benched by Leicester City on Saturday as Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score to maintain Manchester United's perfect start to the season.

Amartey who is angling for a move away from the Foxes because of the lack of playing time watched on as United continued their blistering season start with a 2-0 victory against Leicester.

Those goals saved the blushes of Romelu Lukaku, who had seen a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the 53rd minute.

But Rashford, who had been replaced in the starting XI by Anthony Martial, came on for Juan Mata in the 67th minute and scored three minutes later.

The England international kept his composure to fire home a Henrikh Mkhitaryan corner from close range after losing his marker.

Then Fellaini knocked one in with his knee in the 82nd minute following good work from Jesse Lingard on the left wing.

Amartey will return to Ghana for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi but he will also be eyeing a move before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

