Thomas Partey scores in his first league match as Atletico Madrid maul Las Palmas in La Liga

2 hours ago | Sports News

Thomas Partey scored in his first game of the season as Atletico Madrid cruised to a 5-1 win at Las Palmas on Saturday in the Spanish La Liga.

The midfielder shot from just outside the box in the 88th minute to completed the demolishing exercise.

Partey walked into the starting XI after sitting out their season opener at Girona last week due to suspension.

He lasted the entire duration of the match and put up an exhilarating performance for Diego Simeone's men.

Partey is expected in Accra on Sunday for Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo in Kumasi on Friday.

