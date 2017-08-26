modernghana logo

Godfred Donsah's solitary strike gives Bologna win at Benevento but suffers injury

- ghanasoccernet.com
42 minutes ago | Sports News

Midfielder Godfred Donsah's second half goal gave Bologna a 1-0 win at newly-promoted Benevento on Saturday in the Serie A.

The Ghana youth international scored what has been described as a coast-to-coast goal running from inside his own half on 55 minutes.

But Donsah picked up an injury and had to be replaced in the 70th minute by Lorenzo Crisetig.

There was even a bizarre scene when referee Giampaolo Calvarese had to be replaced due to an injury.

Countrymen Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi were unused substitutes for Benevento.

