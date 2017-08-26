TOP STORIES
I CAN RESIST EVERYTHING IN THIS WORLD, BUT TEMPTATIONBy: Chris Taylor, Orping
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Godfred Donsah's solitary strike gives Bologna win at Benevento but suffers injury
Midfielder Godfred Donsah's second half goal gave Bologna a 1-0 win at newly-promoted Benevento on Saturday in the Serie A.
The Ghana youth international scored what has been described as a coast-to-coast goal running from inside his own half on 55 minutes.
But Donsah picked up an injury and had to be replaced in the 70th minute by Lorenzo Crisetig.
There was even a bizarre scene when referee Giampaolo Calvarese had to be replaced due to an injury.
Countrymen Raman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi were unused substitutes for Benevento.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News