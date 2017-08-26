TOP STORIES
No game time for Black Stars returnee Jeffrey Schlupp as Crystal Palace lose again
Ghana defender Jeffery Schlupp warmed the bench for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Schlupp has found game time difficult to come by under new coach Frank de Boer after making just one start in the season, which came in their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.
Despite his lack of game time for the Eagles, former Leicester City player has been recalled back into the Black Stars squad ahead of the upcoming double header 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.
The hard working utility player was snubbed by coach Kwasi Appiah for the clash with Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier but is returning into the team for the 2018 WC qualifier with Congo.
He is expected to join up the team's camp on Monday to prepare ahead of the much anticipated clash.
