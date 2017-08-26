modernghana logo

Jordan Ayew scores first goal of the season as Swansea wins

CitiFMonline
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew scores his first goal of the season on Saturday when he featured for  Swansea City against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.

Jordan hit the back of the net in the 48th minute, 4 minutes after his teammate Tammy Abraham scored Swansea's opening goal.

Crystal Palace who featured two Ghanaians Jeffrey Schlupp and Timothy Fosu-Mensah have been unimpressive in their previous games under their new manager, new boss Frank de Boer.

They have lost all their three matches without scoring a single goal.

Swansea City currently 9th with 4 points on the Premiership table with Crystal Palace 19th on the table with no point.


By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

