modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Swansea star Jordan signs off for Ghana duties with season's first goal

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew opened his league account for Swansea City as they tamed Crystal Palace 2-0 at the Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan, who scored his first goal of the season for the Swans in their 4-1 win over League One side Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, continued his newly found goal scoring form for the side in the English Premier League.

On-loan Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham put the Welsh-based side ahead in the 44th minute after he was released by Leroy Fer's lofty pass before Ayew got the side's second of the afternoon four minutes later with a low shot past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to hand Paul Clement's side their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, on-loan Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu Mensah played full throttle for the Eagles while Black Stars returnee Jeffery Schlupp watched the game from substitute bench.

Ayew is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday to join up the Black Stars camp to prepare ahead of the next month's double header 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Red Devils of Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Kwabena Agyepong attends NPP delegates’ conference [Photos]

50 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor office will surely be created – Nana Addo

3 hours ago

quot-img-1LEAVING YOUR BUSINESS FOR PLEASURE IS BULLSHIT. SOW YOUR TEARS AND REAP IN JOY. SACRIFICE, MATURITY, DETERMINATION, OPTIMUM PLANNING AND CONSISTENCY ARE THE WATCHWORDS

By: DOUGLAS KWABENA YEBO quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line