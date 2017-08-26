TOP STORIES
There is a perception among drivers that no matter what, a police would always find fault with a vehicle and so the best thing to do is just give the money, keep going and save time.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Seth Paintsil scores winning goal for Jaro FF in away win over Ekenas in Finland
Ghanaian striker Seth Paintsil scored the winning goal for Jaro FF in their 2-1 win against Ekenas in the Finnish second-tier league on Saturday afternoon.
Paintsil, who prior to the game was on five goals kept up his magnificent start to the season by firing his side to victory in the 16th minute after Charalampos Chantzopolous had given them the lead in the 13th minute.
Johan Estlander pulled one back for the host in the 53rd minute but it proved to a consolation as Jaro held on to record yet another away win after walloping AC Oulu 4-0 in their last travel.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
