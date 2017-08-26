modernghana logo

Torino coach Mihajlovic blocks Afriyie Acquah's move to Birmingham; confirms midfielder staying

- ghanasoccernet.com
39 minutes ago | Sports News

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has confirmed Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is staying after revealing he blocked his sale to Birmingham City.

The Serbian claims the Ghana international is important to his plans this season.

Mihajlovic also believes the amount being offered by the English Championship side is paltry.

Birmingham were willing to make the 24-year-old their record signing by paying â‚¬7.5m for his services but that was by the Italian Serie A rejected.

''I asked the club not to sell Acquah, because he is an important player for us. The offer we received from Birmingham City wasn't that good. We spoke yesterday and we want to extend his contract,'' Mihajlovic said at a press conference.

Acquah is expected to start for Granata against Sassuolo on Sunday in their second league match of the season.

