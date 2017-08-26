TOP STORIES
Our responsibilities grow more proportionately as we grow in age and wealth.By: sheikh issah abdalla
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
AC Milan given favourable Europa draw, Arsenal meet Cologne
Monaco, Aug. 25, (GNA/dpa) - Seven-time continental champions AC Milan were handed a favourable Europa League draw made Thursday in Monte Carlo while there is a Bundesliga versus Premier League rematch as Cologne take on Arsenal.
Milan, who reached the group stage after progressing through qualifying, meet Austria Vienna, Rijeka of Croatia and AEK Athens in pool D of the tournament which concludes with the May 16 final next year in Lyon.
On Wednesday Liverpool defeated Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-offs but Cologne can restore some Bundesliga pride in Group H against Arsenal, winners of the then Fairs Cup in 1970. BATE Borisov and Red Star Belgrade make up the numbers.
The French Ligue 1, and Nice in particular, will also be eyeing revenge over Italy's Serie A. Nice were eliminated from the Champions League by 1989 winners Napoli but now meet Lazio, along with Zulte Waregem and Vitesse Arnhem in Group K.
Lyon take on Atalanta with Everton also in the strong Group E and Apollon of Cyprus making up the numbers.
Villarreal of Spain meet Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana and Slavia Prague in Group A while Athletic Bilbao take on Hertha Berlin, Zorya and Ostersund in Group J. Real Sociedad meet 2008 winners Zenit St Petersburg in Group L, which also includes Rosenborg and Vardar.
Hoffenheim were handed a Group C spot beside Braga, Ludogorets and Istanbul Basaksehir.
GNA
