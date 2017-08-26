TOP STORIES
History-maker Ronaldo set to keep breaking records for Real Madrid
Barcelona, Aug. (GNA/dpa) - Even as rumours of discontent rumble around Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, the irrepressible striker keeps accumulating trophies and creating records.
Ronaldo won the UEFA Best Player in Europe award on Thursday, the first player to do so three times after seeing off Barcelona rival Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, after Madrid won the Champions League for the second season running.
"I'm so glad to be here, and honoured to win this trophy again," said Ronaldo after accepting the award in Monaco during the Champions League group stage draw.
"Thank you to my team-mates and congratulations to them too. I'm so blessed. Thanks also to the supporters of Real Madrid, and everyone who helped me to achieve this."
Ronaldo has cut a frustrated figure in recent times, after being slapped with a five game ban for pushing the referee during Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona earlier in August.
The player lashed out on social media at 'persecution' by Spanish football authorities, as Spanish reports suggested a potential desire to leave the club before the end of the summer.
Ronaldo has also appeared in court to answer charges of alleged tax fraud, which he vehemently denies, which could be a factor in a potential move abroad.
However, Ronaldo's words upon receiving his latest award did not hint at a departure and instead, speculated some reports in his native Portugal, indicated he would like a new contract at Madrid on improved terms which would see him become the highest paid player in the world.
Ronaldo can no longer perform at an extremely high level throughout the season and instead seems to pick and choose his moments.
At 32 no longer does the Portuguese forward insist on featuring in every game. Now he accepts being rotated by coach Zindine Zidane so he is fresh for the biggest and most important matches. After all, Ronaldo says he aims to continue playing until the age of 41.
If that seems ambitious, it is this kind of bloody-mindedness which has kept Ronaldo battling with only Messi to be considered the world's greatest. A positional switch from the wing to centre-forward has only helped his chances of prolonging his career for years to come.
Ronaldo scored a spectacular goal against Fiorentina on Wednesday in the Bernabeu Trophy friendly and set up Madrid's other goal in a 2-1 win, showing he is raring to go as soon as his suspension is over.
Zidane lavished praise on Ronaldo as he tries to keep the forward happy during a spell in rough waters, even as the silverware keeps flowing.
"That's what this man is capable of, we're happy to have him here," said the Frenchman after the victory over Fiorentina. 'We achieved what we wanted to, the trophy remains here and we all head home happy.'
Ronaldo will not feature again for Real Madrid in La Liga until the home clash against Real Betis on September 20 — provided the speculation over his future proves to be premature and he remains a Madrid player come the close of the summer window.
The smart money is on Ronaldo rejoining the team in top condition, using his suspension period as time for extra fitness work after an extended summer break, and spearheading Madrid's bid to retain both La Liga and the Champions League.
Madrid have not defended the Spanish top flight since 2008, while triumphing in Europe would mean an unprecedented three successive Champions League titles since the competition changed to the current format.
Ronaldo is a history-maker and few would bet against him reaching whatever target he sets his sights on.
