Man Ghana 2017 to serve as qualifier to all 2018 international events

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug.25, GNA - The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, GBFA has announced that this year's 'Man Ghana 2017' scheduled for September 23 at the Osu Presby Hall would also serve as qualifiers for all 2018 international events.

According to a statement released by the Association, Man Ghana 2017 would aid in the selection of athletes to represent nation in all 2018 international events that Ghana will participate in.

'Athletes, who fail to participate in this year's Man Ghana championship, will not be nominated to represent the Nation in any international championship in 2018.

'Except in the situation where the athlete is not able to compete due to illness/injury and a written request with prove of the athlete health condition is presented to the GBFA.

'Upon receiving such written request the GBFA will investigate and decide whether to accept or decline the request. We will like to encourage all athletes nationwide to participate in this year's event,' the statement said.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

