Burnley poised to win the race for Lorient striker Majeed Waris

- ghanasoccernet.com
13 minutes ago | Sports News

English Premier League side Burnley are set to win the race to sign FC Lorient striker Majeed Waris.

Several Premier League clubs have made bids worth in excess of â‚¬10m, including West Brom and Brighton.

But it is the Clarets whose offer is set to be accepted by Lorient in the coming hours, the website edition of the magazine claims.

Last season, Waris was close to a move to Crystal Palace but the deal fell through.

