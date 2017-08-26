TOP STORIES
Ningo Prampram Holds Homowo Marathon…As Winner Gets Educational Scholarship
The Ningo Prampram Tradional Council in collaboration with Cardinal Consult, today organized a Marathon sporting event as part of activities lined up for the ongoing Homowo Festival celebrations in the area.
The marathon, which started around 6:00am and covered 11.6 kilomteres saw 40 young men participating.
The race began from the Tema Kpone Police Barrier to the Prampram Trotro Station and the athletes were tasked to cover that distance within 46 minutes.
The energetic Eric Doleh from Ningo Lakpleku carried the day when he emerged as the winner of the race.
He was awarded some electronic items and would also benefit from an educational scholarship under the traditional council.
In an interview after the race, the Ningo Prampram Traditional Council Organizer and Youth Leader of the community, Mr. Eugene Charway Mantey, said the event was not only held because of the Homowo celebrations but also to discover and push talents.
He indicated that most of the youth in the area have a lot of potential they could explore to benefit the country but they do not get the needed support to push their talents.
The youth leader lamented that there were a lot of rich and well to do people from the constituency but they hardly help the youth.
"We want to appeal to the rich people from the constituency to come and help the youth and further develop their talents. There are a lot of things they can do for us; it is not only about doling out money. One day when you are also weak and old this same youth groups will be in a better position to help you as well," the concerned youth stated.
"The Homowo festival is not meant for chilling and pomp displays but instead to bring out the best in the local people. It is meant to give the youth new opportunities to build themselves to become responsible citizens. For instance we are taking full charge of the academic career of the today's Marathon winner, Eric Doleh. This is what society should be doing for today's generation."
