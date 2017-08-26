TOP STORIES
We are interested in shouting than talking to each other.By: K-Lartey
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Late Sterling strike earns Man City win at Bournemouth
Raheem Sterling scored six minutes into injury time to snatch a dramatic win for Manchester City over Bournemouth – but was sent off for his celebrations.
The England winger secured all three points for City with a deflected strike before being shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for celebrating with the visiting fans.
Gabriel Jesus had earlier cancelled out a wonder strike from Charlie Daniels.
Bournemouth remain without a point after three Premier League games this season, while City have collected seven points.
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News