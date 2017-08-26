modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Late Sterling strike earns Man City win at Bournemouth

TalkSport
48 minutes ago | Sports News

Raheem Sterling scored six minutes into injury time to snatch a dramatic win for Manchester City over Bournemouth – but was sent off for his celebrations.

The England winger secured all three points for City with a deflected strike before being shown a second yellow card by referee Mike Dean for celebrating with the visiting fans.

Gabriel Jesus had earlier cancelled out a wonder strike from Charlie Daniels.

Bournemouth remain without a point after three Premier League games this season, while City have collected seven points.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Exton Cubic: EPA’s claim is flawed

1 hour ago

Student Elections End In Chaos As 4 Institutions Breakaway From GNUTS ...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1We are interested in shouting than talking to each other.

By: K-Lartey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line