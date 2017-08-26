modernghana logo

Mohammed Polo: We need to do more to unearth quality talents

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has insisted that the challenge of nurturing quality talents in Ghana is due to poor coaching expertise to aid the development of the budding talents in the country.

The four-time Africa champions can boast of numerous footballing talents but many of them are unable to reach their potential because of the challenges they encounter, which has hindered the progress of youth development in the sport.

'I think we need to do more than what we are doing. The reason why I said that is because, the succession plan is no more there. In my playing days you have someone you look up to but is no more there and this means this young footballers have to go through a process," Polo said on GHONE TV.

'The talents are still there, but the quality of the talent is what we are lacking, it means they need an additional value which will be impacted through coaching,' he noted.

