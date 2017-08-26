TOP STORIES
Kwadwo Asamoah excluded from Juventus squad to face Genoa; Galatasaray move back on
Juventus coach Maxi Allegri has excluded Kwadwo Asamoah from his 23-man squad to play Genoa on Saturday fueling talks of his exit this summer.
The Ghana international has been repeatedly linked with a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.
This will be a huge boost for the Istanbul based side whose coach Igor Tudor, a former Juventus star, is keen on adding the versatile midfielder to his troops.
Asamoah has one just a year remaining on his contract in Turin.
Juventus squad to face Cagliari: Buffon, De Sciglio, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Higuain, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Barzagli, Pinsoglio, Mandzukic, Szczesny, Rugani, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Kean
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
