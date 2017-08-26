TOP STORIES
"When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not seeBy: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Isaac Sackey suffers injury in Turkey, set to withdraw from Black Stars squad ahead of Congo clash
Alanyaspor midfielder Isaac Sackey could withdraw from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming double header 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo after suffering an injury on Friday evening.
Sackey, 23, was replaced by Zambian midfielder Chisamba Lungu in the 15th minute with an injury in the side's 1-1 stalemate with KarabÃ¼kspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Alanya Oba Stadium on Friday.
Alanyaspor medical staff will conduct quick checks on the enforcer to conclude on the extent of injury and find out whether he can join his Black Stars teammates for the much anticipated qualifier.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News