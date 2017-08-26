TOP STORIES
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah expresses belief in young players
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah says it is imperative to give young players the chance in games to enliven their morale as he seeks to revive Ghana's slim hope of making it to another FIFA World Cup tournament.
Ghana's hopes of qualifying to a fourth successive global football fiesta looks gloomy after garnering just one point in their opening two games in Group E while their closest rival Egypt occupy the summit of the log with maximum six points.
The 57-year-old trainer has invited two debutants into his 24-man squad for the double header against the Red Devils of Congo, and he indicated that there are a lot of young players who deserve to play so he has rope new faces into the squad.
"Ghana has got a lot of talents and it's important we always introduce one or two young players to strengthen the pool of players available at any time."
