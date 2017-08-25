modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
Rashid Sumaila delivers for Al Qadsia in pre-season friendly win over Al Khairitiyat FC

- ghanasoccernet.com
55 minutes ago | Sports News

Defender Rashid Sumaila was at his usual best for Al Qadsia as they defeated Qatari side Al Khairitiyat FC 3-0 in their third pre-season game.

The Kuwaiti outfit have had a dodgy pre-season thus far following their record of two draws and one win and conceding one goal in the three matches played at their base in Turkey.

However, their defensive set up have stood tall in those matches, marshalled by the experienced 24-year-old stalwart guardsman, Rashid Sumaila, who returned to the side after spending last season on loan at Qatari Club Al Gharafa.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has completed three full 90 minutes for the Kings.

Sumaila will have to keep up his fine for the side when the Kuwaiti top flight season kicks off to have a chance of returning to the Black Stars after being snubbed for the team's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifier against Congo.

Sports News

