TOP STORIES
Leadership ought to have a soul that ensures flexibility, respect, dignity, and justice for all.By: Raymond Obeng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Mariama Ibrahim Beats Naa Mckorley To Win McDan Tennis Girls Under 16
Mariama Ibrahim of Winneba played a determined game to beat Naa Mckorley, daughter of Dr. Dan Mckorley 6-0, 6-4 at the finals of the McDan Juniors Tennis Open Championship at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.
In the girls Under 14 Aleona Ankrah also of Winneba beat Lawrentia Mainoo of Ashiaman 6-3, 6-0
Aaron Asante of Ashiaman also defeated Gerald Obimpe of Tema 6-2, 6-2 in the boys Under 16.
Naa Mckorley who sadly lost said she was disappointed, because she warmed up very late and started catching up in second set.
She accepted defeat and promised to come back in grand style.
Mariama Ibrahim told the media that she trained very hard and played her best.
“My coach told me to go all out and I kept on pushing, I thank my coach Mr. Bagerbaseh for inspiring me to reach the final and winning the tournament. When I go back to Winnebe, I will train harder for bigger challenges” she expressed
Coach of Naa Mckorley said the tournament has been interesting and revealing.
He said the players did not want to lose, and there was tension among the young players.
He advised that there should be more tournaments to put the players in all round shape and alertness.
He was satisfied with the performance of the players who have been selected to represent in an upcoming championship in Morocco.
“We have a good representation for the African Championship as three of our top junior players all qualified for the McDan Open semi finals. It just shows that the right selections were made” he said.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Tennis