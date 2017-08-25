TOP STORIES
'Where you come from is as important as who you are, if you understand what you have to do with your knowledge.'By: Efo Paalogozo
Premium Bank staff wear Premier League kits to work [Photos]
Premium Bank, one of the nation's fastest growing banks, on Friday decided to ditch their jackets, shirts, neck ties and all official garb for jerseys of the favourite Premier League teams.
The “Rep Your Friday” event was to show the station's affiliation with the coverage of the 2017/ 2018 Premier League on Citi FM as one of the sponsors.
All members of staff were seen in the shirts of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City as these clubs command a large following in the country.
There was even space for one member of staff to show up in a Watford shirt.
No one actually knows which team this gentleman supports
Deputy Managing Director of Premium Bank, Jacqueline Benyah, said that Citi FM's status as the leading business radio station in Ghana and the bank's ambitions of capturing the business and entrepreneurial space made joining the Premier League “a natural fit”.
Deputy MD of Premium Bank, Jacqueline Denyah, (2nd from left) with some of her staff. They are soldiers in the Chelsea army
Citi FM's Sales and Marketing Manager, Omane Mensah Bonsu, Sales Executive, Dela Woolams, and Citi Sports editor, Nathan Quao, then met with officials of the bank to discuss the partnership of the two entities in terms of the Premier League for the 2017/2018 Premier League season.
–
By: Citi Sports
