BREAKING NEWS: EPL side Brighton withdraw deal for Raphael Dwamena due to medical reasons
Swiss side FC Zurich have confirmed that Brighton have withdrawn their offer for Ghana international Raphael Dwamena due to a suspected heart problem.
The forward arrived in England on Wednesday but has since been unable to pass a suspected heart hurdle.
Brighton were hopeful of adding the skillful forward to their ranks but have had to pull out of the deal following the developments and will now have to concentrate on other targets.
... more to follow.
