modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Striker Asamoah Gyan declares himself fit for Kayserispor clash against Osmanlispor

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Striker Asamoah Gyan has declared himself fit for Kayserispor's Super Lig match against Osmanlispor on Saturday.

The Ghana captain missed last week's 1-0 win over Goztepe due to a suspected back injury.

Gyan returned to training on Tuesday and pushing to start of his side who are 12th on the table after two matches.

"Everything is okay right now, I started working with the team yesterday (Tuesday), and everything is positive at the moment. I want to play my last decision, but I want to play," Gyan said.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

450MW Karpowership Arrives; Power Supply To Improve

3 hours ago

Minority to Gov’t: Provide full facts on 15-year gas deal

4 hours ago

quot-img-1"Seriousness, is a productive way to overcome a changing life experience"

By: Boaz Akude quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line