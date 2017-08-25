TOP STORIES
"Seriousness, is a productive way to overcome a changing life experience"By: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Striker Asamoah Gyan declares himself fit for Kayserispor clash against Osmanlispor
Striker Asamoah Gyan has declared himself fit for Kayserispor's Super Lig match against Osmanlispor on Saturday.
The Ghana captain missed last week's 1-0 win over Goztepe due to a suspected back injury.
Gyan returned to training on Tuesday and pushing to start of his side who are 12th on the table after two matches.
"Everything is okay right now, I started working with the team yesterday (Tuesday), and everything is positive at the moment. I want to play my last decision, but I want to play," Gyan said.
Sports News