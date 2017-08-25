TOP STORIES
If you fail to prepare then prepare to failBy: secret
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa: My dream is to play to Manchester United
Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa says his dream is to play for English Premier League giants Manchester United.
The 19-year-old is on loan at FC Gomel on loan from Dinamo Brest.
He has already made four appearances but yet to score for his new club.
''I dream to play for Manchester United. I'm a fan of them,'' Afoakwa said.
''I'm happy to play for Gomel. I want to thank you for the opportunity to play for this team.
''I already know many words in Russian. Sometimes I want to say something, but it's hard. Although some phrases succeed without problems.
''I try to learn new words, I have textbooks.''
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News