modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa: My dream is to play to Manchester United

- ghanasoccernet.com
54 minutes ago | Sports News

Belarus-based striker Dixon Afoakwa says his dream is to play for English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 19-year-old is on loan at FC Gomel on loan from Dinamo Brest.

He has already made four appearances but yet to score for his new club.

''I dream to play for Manchester United. I'm a fan of them,'' Afoakwa said.

''I'm happy to play for Gomel. I want to thank you for the opportunity to play for this team.

''I already know many words in Russian. Sometimes I want to say something, but it's hard. Although some phrases succeed without problems.

''I try to learn new words, I have textbooks.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

450MW Karpowership Arrives; Power Supply To Improve

54 minutes ago

Minority to Gov’t: Provide full facts on 15-year gas deal

2 hours ago

quot-img-1If you fail to prepare then prepare to fail

By: secret quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line