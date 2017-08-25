TOP STORIES
Breaking News: Ousmane Dembele completes €105 million move from Dortmund to Barcelona
Barcelona have completed the signing of Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele for an initial fee of â‚¬105 million.
France international Dembele, 20, arrives to fill the void left by Neymar's world-record â‚¬222 million departure to Paris Saint-Germain.
The fee also has potential add-ons, the value of which were not confirmed in Barcelona's statement, and a release clause of â‚¬400m.
Dortmund suspended Dembele indefinitely earlier this month after he missed training amid interest from Barcelona, but the Bundesliga club continued to insist that he would only be allowed to leave if the La Liga club met their demands.
The final breakthrough was made on Thursday when Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc met with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, sporting executive Oscar Grau and director Raul Sanllehi during the Champions League draw in Monaco.
Barcelona announced the deal on Twitter.
