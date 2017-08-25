TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Aduana Stars coach laments Ghana Premier League clubs cannot employ scouts and video analysts
Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar has bemoaned the inability of Ghana Premier League clubs to employ scouts and video analysts.
The experienced trainer says clubs do not have the financial wherewithal to bring those expertise on board.
Abubakar told the GNA Sports in an interview on Thursday at Dormaa- Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo.
He remains hopeful things would drastically improve if the league attracts sponsorship.
