Congo coach picks squad to face Ghana in World Cup qualifier against Ghana- four home-based players included
Congo have announced their squad to face Ghana next week in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier double-header.
Head coach SÃ©bastien MignÃ© has included four home-based players in his squad.
Foreign-based stars like Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey) and Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco) have also been included in the squad.
The 'Red Devils will face the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on 1 September and the return leg in Brazzaville four days later.
Goalkeepers:
Mouko Barel (CS La Mancha, Congo), Mafoumbi Christoffer (Free State Stars, South Africa), Ndzila Pavelh (Etoile du Congo, Congo)
Defenders:
Barenger Itoua (CARA Brazzaville, Congo), Vladis-Emmerson Illoy-Ayyet (Olimpik Donetsk, Ukraine), Dikamona Clevid (Bourg-PÃ©ronnas, France), Badila Tobias (Nancy, France), Baudary Marvin (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fernand Mayembo (Grenoble, France), Bouka Moutou Arnold (Dijon, France)
Midfielders:
Oniangue Prince (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England), Pambou Yves Simon (DAC 1904 Dunajska Streda, Slovakia), Jordan Massengo (Union SG, France), Ndinga Delvln (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia), Avounou Durel (Caen, France), Magnokele Bissiki Dimitri (AC Leopards, Congo), Ndockyt Merveil (Tirana, Albania)
Strikers: Dore Ferebory (Angers, France), Thievy Bifouma (Osmanlispor, Turkey), Fabrice Nguessi Ondama (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Bahamboula Dylan (Dijon, France), Rahavi Kifoueti (Doxa Katokopias, Cypriot), Tsoumou Juvehl (Unattached), Saint Louis Dylan (Saint Etienne, France)
