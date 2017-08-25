TOP STORIES
Man can not be really a mentor whilst man is not prefect.Jesus Christ the mentor for all.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Talented Cofie Bekoe returns to Egypt and signs for El Entag El Harby
Midfielder Cofie Bekoe has signed a two-year contract for Egyptian Premier League side El Entag El Harby.
The 29-year-old moves from Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics where he was on for a short stint.
Bekoe scored on his debut for Olympics in the win against Berekum Chelsea on match day 16.
He was a huge hit in Egypt eight years ago for Petrojet where he was nicknamed Egyptian Messi.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News