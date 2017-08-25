modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Ghana FA ExCo member Osei Parmer prioritises World Cup qualification

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars management committee and a member of the Ghana FA Executive Committee Wilfred Osei Kweku Parmer says qualifying for the 2018 World Cup remains a top priority for the FA insisting Ghana can still make it.

Ghana faces Congo on September 1 as the qualifying matches for the 2018 World Cup return after failing to pick a win in their two previous group matches.

Ghana have just a point from two matches after drawing with Uganda in Tamale and losing to Egypt in Alexandria.

But Parmer says the FA has prioritise the World Cup and are poised to fight for the slot to be in Russia next year.

'The World Cup is a major project for the FA and we can't miss out. People may doubt it but am very confident we can get Ghana there.

'If you take the inflow of money with regards to prize money in participating, it has been a major component of inflows since 2006' he told Asempa FM.

'The World Cup is a viable and commercial product and we will pursue it, so all is not over.'

Ghana will face Congo in a double-header in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on September 1 and 5 as they yearn to bounce back after their sluggish start to their campaign.

