TOP STORIES
God teaches us lyrics and angels brings melodies to it.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
SB Bortey to handle Great Olympics-Hearts of Oak Accra derby; match officials for Week 25 named
The Premier League Board has announced SB Bortey as the centre referee for the Accra derby between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak on Sunday.
He will be supported by Ben Samari and Emurana Salifu on the lines with McLord Arhin as the fourth referee.
Isaac Quaye will be the centre referee for Aduana Stars's home match against Inter Allies at Dormaa.
His assistants are Alex Anning and Samuel Asiedu.
Match: EBUSUA DWARFS VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Venue: Cape Coast stadium
Referee: Justice A. Poku
Asst 1: Richard Appiah
Asst 2: Freeman Anwulo
4th Ref: Alex Nsiah
Match Commissioner: Kwesi Asante- Boateng
Match: TEMA YOUTH VS WAFA
Venue: Tema Stadium
Referee: Reginald Lathbridge
Asst 1: A.S. Malik
Asst 2: Fallah Rahman
4th Ref: Ernest Baafi
Match Commissioner: Umar Teni
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS BOLGA ALL STARS
Venue: Baba Yara Stadium
Referee: Charles Bulu
Asst 1: David Adjin
Asst 2: James Osafo
4th Ref: Solomon Mordey
Match Commissioner: G.K. Tagbolo
Match: BEREKUM CHELSEA VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: Berekum
Referee: Daniel Laryea
Asst 1: David Laryea
Asst 2: Badiu Alhassan
4th Ref: Uriah Glah
Match Commissioner: Samuel Acheampong
Match: BECHEM UNITED VS ASHANTIGOLD
Venue: Bechem
Referee: Maxwell Hanson
Asst 1: Kenedy Bentil
Asst 2: Sumaila Salifu
4th Ref: Ali Alhassan
Match Commissioner: M.I. Salisu
Match: WA ALL STARS VS MEDEAMA
Venue: Wa
Referee: Otis Oppong
Asst 1: Haruna Bawa
Asst 2: Augustin Akugre
4th Ref: Yaw Ametepey
Match Commissioner: Nana Opare Akuffo
Match: ADUANA STARS VS INTER ALLIES
Venue: Dormaa
Referee: Isaac Quaye
Asst 1: Alex Anning
Asst 2: Samuel Asiedu
4th Ref: Timothy Obuobisa
Match Commissioner: J.B. Yakubu
Match: GREAT OLYMPICS VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: Accra
Referee: S.B. Bortey
Asst 1: Ben Samari
Asst 2: Emurana Salifu
4th Ref: McLord Arhin
Match Commissioner: Kweku Eyiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News