WAFA back to the top after beating Kotoko

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - West African Football Academy (WAFA) returned to the top of the league table after a 2-0 win over Kotoko on Wednesday.

Klaavs Rasmussen's side extended their unbeaten home record to 41 matches as they overcame the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday.

This game was a match day 24 fixture which was rescheduled after Kotoko's unfortunate incident on July 13.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half despite several goals scoring opportunities by both side.

The home side became more purposeful right after recess, firing on all cylinders to grab the needed opener.

Prince Apem's touch found the back of the net on the 58th minute to put WAFA in the lead after one of their numerous incursions.

Striker, Daniel Lomotey's sublime finish on the 67th minute snatched all three points for WAFA at their Sogakope fortress in the Volta Region.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are now 10 points adrift WAFA, who have 46 points with six games remaining.

GNA

By Edward Gyasi, GNA

Sports News

