It is of interest to note that while some dolphins are reported to have learned English -- up to fifty words used in correct context -- no human being has been reported to have learned dolphinese.
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Giovanni Kyeremateng Joins Trento
Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Giovanni Kyeremanteng has joined Italian lower-tier side Trento on a one-year deal.
Kyeremanteng, 26, who is a former Inter Milan youth product has signed a one year deal with Trento after his contract with Nardo expired at the end of last season.
'I am very happy to have arrived in Trento, in a square that dreams of greatness,"the former Monza striker said.
'I have heard very well of this project and I hope to actively contribute to the ambitions of this society, doing right from the beginning. I am totally at the disposal of the mystery, I can cover all the roles of the attack and can not wait to start. '
'I'm glad to finally come home to breathe the big kick in my region - said the young eaglet - To be able to play in Serie D went in Veneto where I gained good experience, I am now charging for this new adventure with the colors of the Trento. '
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
