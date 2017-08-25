modernghana logo

Giovanni Kyeremateng Joins Trento

- ghanasoccernet.com
51 minutes ago | Sports News

Italian-born of Ghanaian descent Giovanni Kyeremanteng has joined Italian lower-tier side Trento on a one-year deal.

Kyeremanteng, 26, who is a former Inter Milan youth product has signed a one year deal with Trento after his contract with Nardo expired at the end of last season.

'I am very happy to have arrived in Trento, in a square that dreams of greatness,"the former Monza striker said.

'I have heard very well of this project and I hope to actively contribute to the ambitions of this society, doing right from the beginning. I am totally at the disposal of the mystery, I can cover all the roles of the attack and can not wait to start. '

'I'm glad to finally come home to breathe the big kick in my region - said the young eaglet - To be able to play in Serie D went in Veneto where I gained good experience, I am now charging for this new adventure with the colors of the Trento. '

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

