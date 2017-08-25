TOP STORIES
Kickboxers get set for Bigzie Fight Night 1 at Korle Beach Resort
Kickboxers featuring on the first programme of the year have warmed themselves adequately and are prepared for the Bigzie Fight Night 1 (Wushu Kickboxing) which comes of at the Korle Beach Resort at Korle Gonno on Friday August 25.
The programme which has been sanctioned and being supported by the Ghana Kickboxing Association GKBA has received some publicity and expected to be well attended as no gate fee would be charged.
According to Troy Robinson, the Jamaican born British Ghanaian, this first free event is to pave way and attract attention for the second event on September 15 at the same venue.
He said the new ring for the event is completed and the venue is set.
The Bigzie Sports and Media CEO noted that Ghanaians are naturally sporty and decided to promote kickboxing because it is full of action and fans can have much to cheer about.
He urged patrons and guest for the first free show to comport themselves for the main event to attract sponsors.
The President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKBA) Joseph Nii Adotey Mingle aka Nii Adotey Dzata I, Mankralo of Sempe Sakaman said the event is coming at the right time, during the Homowo festivities and hoped that it would be patronised.
He hinted that very soon, the national team, The Terminators would be formed and prepared for international tournaments.
Communications Manager of Bigzie Sports and Media, Sammy Heywood Okine appealed to the media to promote the lesser known sports as most of them are big sports disciplines in some countries.
He said kickboxers in Ghana can excel if they are given the chance and opportunities.
He named some Ghanaians like Lawrence Nmai who is a world champion and trains many people in Switzerland, as well as Alhassan Okine also a world champion based in UAE and Gerald Dah who recently lost a controversial split decision against a Chinese.
He appealed to corporate Ghana to support the least financed sports disciplines like kickboxing.
