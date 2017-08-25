modernghana logo

Samuel Mensah cameos for Ostersunds FK as they book place in Europa League group stage

- ghanasoccernet.com
15 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah made a cameo appearance for Ostersunds FK in their 2-0 victory over PAOK in the last round of the UEFA Europa League qualifying round at the Jemkraft Arena on Thursday evening.

Ostersunds great run-in this year's Europa League continued when they recovered from last week's 3-1 loss in Greece in the first leg with a 2-0 win to seal progression to the group stages.

The Swedish side needed two quick goals from Saman Ghoddos in the second half to secure passage to the next stage after largely being outplayed by the Greek side.

Mensah was introduced in the 90th minute in place of Jamie Hopcutt to shore up the defense when POAK poured bodies forward in a bid to snatch a late goal.

