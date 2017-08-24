modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kotoko set to appoint celebrated banking tycoon Kojo Addai Mensah as Corporate Affairs Manager

- ghanasoccernet.com
41 minutes ago | Sports News


Kotoko are set to appoint Chief Executive of Databank Group Kojo Addai Mensah as the club's new Corporate Affairs Manager.

The hugely respected banker, who is an avid supporter of the Porcupine Warriors, will be tasked to re-brand the powerful Ghanaian club.

The former Chief Operating Officer of Ghana Commercial Bank, has wealth of experience in the marketing and branding space.

Top Kotoko officials have reached out to the affable business tycoon to help transform their brand which has been tainted over the years.

It's unclear if the astute banker will accept the offer due to his several engagements.

His depth in knowledge in the financial sector can draw more corporate sponsorship to the two-time African champions.

The Columnist and TV pundits holds an MBA in Finance and a BA in Economics all from the University of Ghana, Legon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EOCO investigating more rot at SSNIT – Director

3 hours ago

GHc892m debt keeping Ghana’s streets filthy – Sanitation Minister

4 hours ago

quot-img-1DEPENDING ON THE SIZE OF LOVE THE MORE AND VARIED THE WORLD

By: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38724.3916
Euro5.18085.1844
Pound Sterling5.61345.6199
Swiss Franc4.54384.5465
Canadian Dollar3.49293.4963
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46523.4703
body-container-line