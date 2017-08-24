CitiBizOlympics comes off on September 23

modernghana logo

The 2017 edition of Ghana's biggest corporate sporting event, the “Citi Business Olympics”, is scheduled to come off on Saturday, September 23 at the Burma Camp Sports Complex.

The annual showpiece organized by Citi FM brings together thousands of workers to compete for honors in various disciplines, network and have a great time, away from board rooms and workstations.

Registration for the showpiece has started with some companies already training for the big day.

This year's event promises to be much bigger and rewarding for patrons.

Aerobics at the Citi Business Olympics 2016
There are over twenty (20) trophies to be won on the day in the 7-aside-soccer competition, 50 meter dash, lawn tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, tug-of-war, basketball etc.

IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the Citi Business Olympics 2016, with Omni Bank's MD winning the CEO's/MD's Challenge of scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.

2017 Winners

  • 7 aside Football – Newrest Ghana ltd
  • Men's swimming – Goil
  • Women's swimming – IFS Financial Services limited
  • Men's arm wrestling – United Pensions trustees
  • Women's arm wrestling – Margins Group
  • Women's volley ball – Legacy Group
  • Men's volley ball – IFS Financial Services limited
  • Basket Ball    –   Meqasa limited
  • Men's lime and spoon – Teachers fund
  • Women's lime and spoon – Newrest Ghana
  • Excel/Word competition – Samsung
  • Men's table tennis – Mcottley Holdings
  • Women's table tennis – Guinness Ghana
  • Men's tug of war –IFS Financial Services Limited
  • Women's tug of Peace– Ghana Shippers Authority
  • Men's sack race –L'aine Services Limited
  • Women's sack race – Ghana Shippers Authority
  • Scrabble – Petra Trust company
  • Chess – Tigo Business
  • CEO's challenge –Omni Bank
  • Men's Lawn Tennis – Stanbic Bank
  • Female Lawn Tennis – Premium Bank
  • Draught – Stanbic Bank

Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and sponsored by Premium Bank and Star Times.

For further information and registration, please call 0302226013.


By: Kojo Akoto Boateng/citifmonline.com

