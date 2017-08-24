modernghana logo

Ibrahimovic re-signs for Man Utd

BBC
50 minutes ago | Sports News

Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season.

Ibrahimovic was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit again in December.

“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” said manager Jose Mourinho.

