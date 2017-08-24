TOP STORIES
If you hate restriction, you will end up in a mess one day.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Ibrahimovic re-signs for Man Utd
Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a one-year contract.
The 35-year-old former Sweden striker made 46 appearances and scored 28 goals for United last season.
Ibrahimovic was released by the club in June after his season was ended prematurely by a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit again in December.
“After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” said manager Jose Mourinho.
