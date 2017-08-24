modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana defender John Boye yet to taste league game for Sivasspor this season

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana defender John Boye who was the pillar on which Sivasspor built their promotion campaign is failing to make the team for match days this season.

The Turkish League is two games gone and fans of the club are yet to see Boye who is a favourite make the team sheet this season.

There have been several speculations regarding the reason for his absence with most pointing to the fact that he wants to secure a new contract that will improve on his 50 thousand euros a month salary.

There has been a muted talk of a move away that has turned his head but the game against Galatasaray should give fans a chance to see their cherished Ghanaian defender.

Despite the troubles at club level Boye has been included in Ghana's squad for the crunch World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Peprah Didn’t Approve $72m SSNIT OBS Purchase – Aide

34 minutes ago

$72 million SSNIT software not fully functional – Director-General

2 hours ago

quot-img-1inspiration comes from what you see, hear, smell, taste and touch

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38724.3916
Euro5.18085.1844
Pound Sterling5.61345.6199
Swiss Franc4.54384.5465
Canadian Dollar3.49293.4963
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46523.4703
body-container-line