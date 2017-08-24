modernghana logo

Leeds United assessing fitness of Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News


Leeds United are assessing the fitness of striker Caleb Ekuban ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Ghanaian limped off in the Peacocks 2-0 win at Sunderland last weekend.

The Italian-born injured a foot bone in the second half and was on crutches as he arrived at Elland Road to watch his side's 5-1 win over Newport in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Championship side are yet to disclose the severity of the damage suffered by the goal-machine.

Manager Thomas Christiansen will be hopeful the striker will travel to Nottingham with the rest of his squad on Friday afternoon.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

