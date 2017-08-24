modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Egyptian side Wadi Degla sign Congolese Jean Marc Makusu as Samuel Afum's replacement

- ghanasoccernet.com
8 minutes ago | Sports News


Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla have signed Congolese striker Jean Marc Makusu, less than 24 hours after mutually parting ways with Ghanaian striker Samuel Afum.

Afum, 26, left the club on mutual ground on Wednesday after just a season at the club.

The Ghanaian, who arrived from Swiss side Young Boys with a huge reputation, scored four goals and provided one assist for the team in the campaign.

Wadi Degla have moved in quickly to fill the void created by the departure of the former Smouha attacker by signing the Congolese man.

The Ghanaian is now available on a free transfer.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Peprah Didn’t Approve $72m SSNIT OBS Purchase – Aide

34 minutes ago

$72 million SSNIT software not fully functional – Director-General

2 hours ago

quot-img-1champions are not those who fall but those who refuse to remain on the floor

By: naa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38724.3916
Euro5.18085.1844
Pound Sterling5.61345.6199
Swiss Franc4.54384.5465
Canadian Dollar3.49293.4963
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46523.4703
body-container-line