Augsburg defender Daniel Opare set for another loan spell - report

8 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set for another loan spell away from German side Augsburg.

Opare, 26, showed huge potential in pre-season after returning on a loan spell at French side Lens.

However, it appears he may not feature in the plans of coach Manuel Maum after he failed to play in the side's opening Bundesliga II game against Hamburg.

Circling media reports have suggested that the Ghanaian would be allowed to leave on another loan expedition.

The Ghana international, capped 16 times, made just four appearances for the German side last season after joining from Standard Liege before being farmed out on loan.

