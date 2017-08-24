TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
PICTURES: Never seen before shots of John Boye’s stunning wife Soraya
Ghana defender John Boye is a man who divides opinion in Ghana mainly because of his performance for the Black Stars.
But away from the green turf, Boye has an adorable wife who has played a part in his career and is the mother of his children.
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the pictures of his wife.
Source: Ghanaianplayers.com
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
