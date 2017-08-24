modernghana logo

Hearts midfielder Isaac Mensah set for loan spell at Egyptian side Al Ittihad

- ghanasoccernet.com
37 minutes ago | Sports News


Hearts of Oak mercurial talent Isaac Mensah has been linked with a loan move to Egyptian outfit Al Ittihad.

The 22-year-old is expected to join the Alexandria side after both parties reached an agreement, it has been claimed in the local media.

Mensah is coming back of a difficult campaign plagued with recurrent injuries.

But the youngster appears to have shaken off the setback and is set to join the Green and White on an initial loan deal.

Details are sketchy but multiple reports suggest the move will be financially rewarding for both the player and the club.

Reports claim Hearts will pocket $100,000 from the one-year loan deal which could be made permanent if he impresses.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

