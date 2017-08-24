modernghana logo

Burnley close to agreeing £9m deal for Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris

37 minutes ago | Sports News

English Premier League side Burnley are closing in on a £9million deal for Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris.

Reports in the UK suggest English clubs West Ham, West Brom and Brighton were all tracking Waris but the Clarets are set to beat them in the race for his signature.

And Sean Dyche is hopeful the deal can completed this week to join £15m man Chris Wood through the door at Burnley.

Waris, who can play as a winger or as a second striker, had a trail at Manchester City at the age of 17 and has won 22 caps for Ghana, scoring four times.

The 25-year netted nine times in 35 appearances last season but couldn't prevent Lorient from dropping out of Ligue 1.

