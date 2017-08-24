modernghana logo

Scout Ebenezer Sefah blames media for twisting CHAN fiasco comments to screw close pal Maxwell Konadu

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Scout and coach Ebenezer Sefah insists his comments about the Black Stars B CHAN qualification fiasco were not targeted at his close pal Maxwell Konadu.

The knives were out on Kondau for failing for the second successive time to guide the home-based players to the African Nations Championship.

Sefah's interview on Accra-based Asempa FM has been interpreted as backhanded comments and scorn at Konadu.

But he says his words were taken out of context.
''I blame the media for twisting the headline to hit at Maxwell [Konadu]. All I said was that we lost from the bench and some of the players were also tactically indisciplined,'' he said.

I  didn't mention his [Maxwell] name. The impression created is that I have a personal vendetta with him and that's not the case. He's my brother and a good friend.

''We discuss football matters and even close family issues so why would I descend on him. It doesn't make sense.

''The media should be ashamed of what happened and that is bad and poor journalism.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

