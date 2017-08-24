modernghana logo

Black Stars to open training camp in Accra next Monday for World Cup qualifiers

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

The Black Stars will start training on Monday, 28 August in Accra for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah named a 24-man squad on Wednesday with majority of his key players maintained.

But midfielders Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu were overlooked.

Ghana Premier League duo Gideon Waja and goalkeeper Joseph Addo have been called up for their first official invitations.

USA-based Kwadwo Poku, Joseph Attamah of Turkish side Basaksehir, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Italy-based Alfred Duncan were all handed returns to the squad after previous stints with the Black Stars.

Key England-based duo of Christian Atsu and Jeffery Schlupp also return to the squad after missing the previous matches against Ethiopia, USA and Mexico.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play the Red Devils on Friday 1 September at the Baba Yara Stadium and the return leg in Sogakope four days time.

