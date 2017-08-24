TOP STORIES
When you think,think very well of what you are thinkingBy: BETTY-BEV. AGYEI-HAM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Norway-based goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey absent from Ghana squad again
Valerenga goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was not picked by Ghana for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double header.
Adam, 29, missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in June and the friendlies against USA and Mexico due to injury.
He has since recovered and featured for his club in the Norwegian top flight.
On Wednesday, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah decided to select goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori and Joseph Addo.
Kwarasey is yet to play for the Black Stars after failing to make the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals due to injury.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News