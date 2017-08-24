modernghana logo

Norway-based goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey absent from Ghana squad again

- ghanasoccernet.com
35 minutes ago | Sports News

Valerenga goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey was not picked by Ghana for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double header.

Adam, 29, missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in June and the friendlies against USA and Mexico due to injury.

He has since recovered and featured for his club in the Norwegian top flight.

On Wednesday, Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah decided to select goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori and Joseph Addo.

Kwarasey is yet to play for the Black Stars after failing to make the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals due to injury.

