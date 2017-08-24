TOP STORIES
He who throws the ball against the wall bounces back to him.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3872
|4.3916
|Euro
|5.1808
|5.1844
|Pound Sterling
|5.6134
|5.6199
|Swiss Franc
|4.5438
|4.5465
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4963
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4652
|3.4703
Striker Samuel Afum terminates contract with Egyptian top-flight side Wadi Degla
Ghanaian striker Samuel Affum has terminated his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla.
Affum decided to severe ties with the Cairo-based side after just one season having signed a three-year deal last year.
The 26-year-old had left Swiss side Young Boys where he struggled to cement his position in the team.
Wadi Degla have signed Congolese striker Jean Mark Mukusu as his replacement.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Sports News