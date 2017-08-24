modernghana logo

Striker Samuel Afum terminates contract with Egyptian top-flight side Wadi Degla

- ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian striker Samuel Affum has terminated his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Wadi Degla.

Affum decided to severe ties with the Cairo-based side after just one season having signed a three-year deal last year.

The 26-year-old had left Swiss side Young Boys where he struggled to cement his position in the team.

Wadi Degla have signed Congolese striker Jean Mark Mukusu as his replacement.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

