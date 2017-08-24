TOP STORIES
McDan Juniors Open Reach Quarter Finals
The 2017 McDan Juniors Tennis Open Championship taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium has reached the quarter final stage.
The tournament continues today and we hope to give all the most important exclusive news.
According to the pairing, Amos Asare meets Raphael Ankrah in the Under 12 game. Yakubu Abubakar also faces McCarthy Joshua and Richmond Nyako plays against Kwesi Frimpong. Caleb Aryetety will also meet Lamerck Bagerbaseh.
In the Under 14, Richard Okine versus Bright Nortey, Ken Adzokatse versus Desmond Ayaaba, Prince Kuma versus Ishmeal Dowuona, Godsway Ganyo versus Michael Dosoo.
For the boys Under 16, aaron aante wil clash with Jonathan Yeboaah, Thomas Boakye will meet Ishmael Lamptey, Gabriel Bimpeh versus Prince Armah and Divine Dowuona against Daniel Tagoe.
All these pairings are tricky and would be exciting.
For the girls those who made it are Sekina Adams, Doris Adzokaste, Christabel Boateng, Tracy Ampah for the Under 12.
Ibrahim Mariama, Genevieve Kattah, Naa Mckorley, Patriccia Nyarko all won their matches in the Under 16 girls category at the time o going to press.
This year’s McDan Juniors Tennis Open is sponsored by McDan Group, AfWest Security, Trillium Ghana Ltd and Nationwide Mutual Health Insurance.
