Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah still absent for Ghana despite promises of return
Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah remains absent from Ghana's squad despite indicating he is returning.
The 26 year old requested to sideline himself from international duties due to sequence of injuries which saw him miss the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon.
He promised to make a return after the absence but the squad list released on Wednesday by coach Kwesi Appiah for next month's World Cup qualifiers.
Asamoah is expected to join Turkish giants Galatasaray SK before the closure of the transfer window.
