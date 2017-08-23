modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Juventus ace Kwadwo Asamoah still absent for Ghana despite promises of return

- ghanasoccernet.com
28 minutes ago | Sports News

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah remains absent from Ghana's squad despite indicating he is returning.

The 26 year old requested to sideline himself from international duties due to sequence of injuries which saw him miss the Africa Cup of Nations 2017 in Gabon.

He promised to make a return after the absence but the squad list released on Wednesday by coach Kwesi Appiah for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Asamoah is expected to join Turkish giants Galatasaray SK before the closure of the transfer window.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gh¢2.7m Missing At EOCO

4 hours ago

Nyinahin: Exton Cubic’s operations illegal – EPA

7 hours ago

quot-img-1with God everything is possible

By: rose quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line